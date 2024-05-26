Bengaluru rave party: 3 Telugu actors served notices

HYDERABAD: The Bengaluru police have issued notices to Tollywood actresses Hema, Aashi Roy, and supporting actor Chiranjeevi, requiring them to appear for questioning in connection with a high-profile rave party bust. Hema, Roy, and Chiranjeevi were earlier identified as having been present at the event and later tested positive for drug consumption following a forensic analysis.

The rave party, which took place earlier this week at GN Reddy farmhouse near Electronic City, Bengaluru, led to the arrest of several individuals and reportedly the seizure of significant quantities of drugs. During the raid, the police collected samples from attendees, which were subsequently sent for forensic testing.

Medical tests conducted on those who attended the rave party confirmed that 86 people, including the trio, had consumed drugs. Police said out of 73 blood samples of men, 59 tested positive, while 27 out of 30 women tested positive for drug consumption.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru police are seeking custody of the organiser, L Vasu, for further investigation into his involvement in the rave party and potential connections to the drug supply network.