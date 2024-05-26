Stitching success for rural women in Telangana

SANGAREDDY: Women-run self-help groups (SHGs) have heralded a financial revolution for rural women across the state. While these women have shown that they can achieve remarkable economic growth with government support, the administration is also pushing them towards financial independence. In a move that will bolster the earnings of SHGs, the government has given them the contract to stitch the uniforms for government school students from classes 2 to 10.

These SHGs, which already operate sewing training centres and provide uniforms for private school students, are now busy with the government’s large order. The government pays Rs 50 for sewing a pair of clothes, and the women have taken on the challenge.

An average woman sews 50 to 80 shirts every day. In the erstwhile Medak district, nearly three lakh students will receive new school uniforms. District Collector Valluru Kranthi has sanctioned a stitching centre for SHGs in the Rural Development Department building in Sangareddy. Officials have been told to ensure that the uniforms are ready before the school year begins. Women here are making uniforms for students from Sangareddy and Kandi mandals.

A total of 1,03,819 students in 1,250 schools and 108 hostels in Sangareddy district will receive uniforms. District Educational Officer Venkateshwar Rao says there are 55 stitching centres in the district.