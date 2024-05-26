Telangana education department unveils academic calendar for ’24-’25

HYDERABAD: The Department of School Education announced the academic calendar for the year 2024-25 for Class 1 to Class 10.

The department stated that schools will reopen from June 12 after the summer vacation and end on April 23, 2025, with 229 working days in the annual calendar for the new session. The summer vacations are scheduled from April 24, 2025, to June 11, 2025. The syllabus for Class 10 will be completed by January 10, 2025, and for Classes 1 to 9, it will be wrapped up by February 28, 2025. The SSC examinations will be conducted in March 2025.

The new session will include 13 days of Dasara vacation from October 2 to October 14, while Christmas vacation for Missionary Schools will be five days from December 23 to December 27. Sankranthi vacations will also consist of five days from January 13 to January 17.

Schools will also need to achieve a target of more than 90% attendance of students. Additionally, schools will observe 10 ‘No Bag Days’, PTMs, green hours, and other activities on the third Saturday of every month.