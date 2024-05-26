Will former allies Congress & MIM forget the past to rebuild ties?

Congress leaders are now discussing whether AIMIM would offer indirect support in the event of a no-confidence motion, which could be crucial in GHMC and Karimnagar municipalities. Also, the AIMIM’s support in the Assembly is considered vital for Congress, which would take its tally in the Lower House of the Legislature to 75 (64 Congress MLAs, 1 CPI, three migrants from BRS and seven AIMIM MLAs). Such support would strengthen the Revanth Reddy government, regardless of the results of the Lok Sabha elections.

While the AIMIM opposes the Congress in other states and during parliamentary elections, its indirect support in Telangana has caught the eye of many.

Congress leaders are evaluating strategies for second-tier cities such as Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Warangal, where BJP has gained a foothold. They aim to strengthen the grand old party’s position in upcoming local body elections possibly through an alliance with AIMIM.

Meanwhile, there have been no formal decisions regarding an alliance, or even an “understanding” between the two parties. Both Congress and AIMIM sources confirmed that no discussions have taken place regarding a friendly alliance or support and said that any decision would be taken by their respective high commands.

Bonds that last

Cong & MIM had fruitful ties till 2012

They shared the posts of Hyderabad Mayor and Deputy Mayor, based on their performances in GHMC elections

They fell apart in 2012 and the MIM started supporting the TRS (now BRS)