Will former allies Congress & MIM forget the past to rebuild ties?

HYDERABAD: Following the victory of the grand old party in the 2023 Assembly elections, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) extended indirect support to the ruling Congress in the Lok Sabha elections, with its leaders appealing people to vote against any party that could defeat the BJP.
With the Congress back in power, speculations regarding the two parties bridging the gaps have been swirling in political circles.
These speculations include discussions regarding the upcoming local body elections, particularly in municipalities where AIMIM holds over 10 corporator posts. The AIMIM currently has over 40 corporators in the GHMC.
Congress leaders, internally, are contemplating whether they aim to bag the Hyderabad Mayor’s post in the next elections, with AIMIM sharing the Deputy Mayor post. This discussion was fanned by the AIMIM’s indirect support during the recent Lok Sabha elections where it is believed to have influenced a majority of Muslim voters to vote for Congress candidates across the state, except in Hyderabad.
In local bodies across the state, the AIMIM has some presence — it has 16 corporators in the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation, six in the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation, and 44 in GHMC. While it supported the BRS in the elections for Hyderabad Mayor, the AIMIM did not bid for the Deputy Mayor’s post as the pink party has a commanding majority in the GHMC.
Congress leaders are now discussing whether AIMIM would offer indirect support in the event of a no-confidence motion, which could be crucial in GHMC and Karimnagar municipalities. Also, the AIMIM’s support in the Assembly is considered vital for Congress, which would take its tally in the Lower House of the Legislature to 75 (64 Congress MLAs, 1 CPI, three migrants from BRS and seven AIMIM MLAs). Such support would strengthen the Revanth Reddy government, regardless of the results of the Lok Sabha elections.
While the AIMIM opposes the Congress in other states and during parliamentary elections, its indirect support in Telangana has caught the eye of many.
Congress leaders are evaluating strategies for second-tier cities such as Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Warangal, where BJP has gained a foothold. They aim to strengthen the grand old party’s position in upcoming local body elections possibly through an alliance with AIMIM.
Meanwhile, there have been no formal decisions regarding an alliance, or even an “understanding” between the two parties. Both Congress and AIMIM sources confirmed that no discussions have taken place regarding a friendly alliance or support and said that any decision would be taken by their respective high commands.
Bonds that last
Cong & MIM had fruitful ties till 2012
They shared the posts of Hyderabad Mayor and Deputy Mayor, based on their performances in GHMC elections
They fell apart in 2012 and the MIM started supporting the TRS (now BRS)