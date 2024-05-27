12 killed as rain wreaks havoc in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Twelve persons died as gusty winds and a heavy rain wreaked havoc in several districts in the state on Sunday.

Four persons, including a 10-year-old girl, died on the spot when the compound wall of an under-construction dairy farm fell on them in Tandur in Nagarkurnool district. Four sustained injuries in the incident.

The deceased were identified as owner of the farm Belle Mallesh (38) and his daughter Anusha (10) and two workers, S Ramulu (35) and his wife Chennamma (34).

Mallesh’s wife Parvathamma and workers Raju, Chinna Nagulu and Kumuraiah sustained injuries. As the condition of Chinna Nagulu was critical, he was shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad. The remaining three were admitted to the Nagarkunrool government hospital.

A three-year-old boy and a 45-year-old man died in Sai Nagar of Hafeezpet following a drizzle in Hyderabad on Sunday. The boy was killed when the roof of the balcony of the adjacent house fell on him while he was sleeping in his home.

In another incident in the same area, a man, identified as Rashid, 45, suffered severe injuries after bricks fell on him while he was walking. He was rushed to a private hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Meanwhile, a 12-year-old boy, Dandu Lakshman, died in Telakapalli mandal and a man, Jaipal Naik, suffered injuries at Nukalachinta tanda in Nagarkurnool district when lightning struck.