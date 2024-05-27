CM Revanth to invite Sonia Gandhi to Telangana formation day celebrations

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is likely to visit Delhi in a couple of days to invite Congress Parliamentary Party leader Sonia Gandhi to attend the Telangana State Formation Day celebrations on June 2 as the chief guest. The state government is planning to organise the celebrations on a grand scale.

The CM, who is going to Kerala on Monday to attend a private programme, is likely to fly to Delhi from Kochi. Sources close to Revanth Reddy said that he is likely to meet Sonia on Tuesday and invite her to the event being organised at the Parade Grounds. A massive public meeting is also being planned, according to sources.

Sources in the CM camp office said that the Telangana official anthem penned by famous poet Ande Sri will be unveiled at the celebrations in the presence of Sonia Gandhi. Keeravani has composed the music for the state song.

Revanth Reddy and the Congress are taking it as a prestige issue to make the programme a grand success as the party came to power for the first time since the formation of Telangana state in 2014 during its rule at the Centre.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who is participating in the Lok Sabha election campaign in Punjab, is likely to join Revanth Reddy in Delhi. Some key state ministers are also likely to accompany the CM to invite Sonia and AICC president Kharge to attend the celebrations.