Hyderabad: Trio wins innovation challenge with language platform

HYDERABAD: A group of city-based software engineers recently won the Bhashini Grand Innovation Challenge instituted by the ministry of electronics and information technology for the year 2024 for their innovation in the language translation platform for digitisation and translation.

Pawan Kumar, Sanket Kumar Pathak and Rashi Ahmad, former colleagues, came together to launch the eBhasha Setu, a language processing technology services company for Indian languages at the Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) at IIIT-H, around eight years back, out of the sheer will to make the information available in the Indian languages for ease of access and availability.

At present, eBhasha Setu has four language services platforms for multiple functions such as - Transzaar which is an end-to-end translation management system, Videozaar - a platform for video-to-video translation, Webzaar - a platform for website localisation and Avataar - a digitisation and translation platform that involves optical character recognition.

The startup won the Bhashini Grand Innovation Challenge bagging Rs 25 lakh and a contract with the government for translation and digitisation of records in 10 Indian languages for the Avataar platform, which provides OCR and translation solution. The team believes that knowledge must be made accessible and understandable for all and thus they employed the Natural Language Processing (NLP), a machine learning technology to build products for various roles of translation and digitization.