KTR alleges Rs 1,000 cr scam in paddy procurement process

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao alleged that Rs 1,000 crore scam took place in paddy lifting and in purchasing fine variety rice in the state.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, the BRS leader demanded that a sitting judge be appointed to conduct a judicial inquiry into the alleged scam.

Asking Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy to speak on this issue, he alleged that the Congress was known for scams.

“The attitude of the Congress is: Galli me looto, Delhi me baanto (loot here, distribute in Delhi),” he said.

Showing some documents to the media, he said that the civil supplies department awarded tenders to four companies to lift paddy from rice millers in the state. He alleged that the decision, issuance of guidelines and calling for tenders were done in a hurried manner on a single day, January 25.

“The Congress showed no urgency in fulfilling its electoral promises. But it swiftly and dubiously awarded these tenders with jet speed in just one day,” he said.

He alleged that the Congress was looting government funds in the name of global tenders for 35 lakh tonnes of paddy. The BRS leader said that local rice millers were ready to purchase the same paddy for Rs 2,100 per quintal, but the Congress government sold it at prices ranging from Rs 1,885 to Rs 2,007 per quintal to companies like Kendriya Bhandar, LG Industries, Hindustan Company and NACAF, who secured the tenders by quoting lower prices.