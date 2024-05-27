KTR alleges Rs 1,000 cr scam in paddy procurement process

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao alleged that Rs 1,000 crore scam took place in paddy lifting and in purchasing fine variety rice in the state.
Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, the BRS leader demanded that a sitting judge be appointed to conduct a judicial inquiry into the alleged scam.
Asking Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy to speak on this issue, he alleged that the Congress was known for scams.
“The attitude of the Congress is: Galli me looto, Delhi me baanto (loot here, distribute in Delhi),” he said.
Showing some documents to the media, he said that the civil supplies department awarded tenders to four companies to lift paddy from rice millers in the state. He alleged that the decision, issuance of guidelines and calling for tenders were done in a hurried manner on a single day, January 25.
“The Congress showed no urgency in fulfilling its electoral promises. But it swiftly and dubiously awarded these tenders with jet speed in just one day,” he said.
He alleged that the Congress was looting government funds in the name of global tenders for 35 lakh tonnes of paddy. The BRS leader said that local rice millers were ready to purchase the same paddy for Rs 2,100 per quintal, but the Congress government sold it at prices ranging from Rs 1,885 to Rs 2,007 per quintal to companies like Kendriya Bhandar, LG Industries, Hindustan Company and NACAF, who secured the tenders by quoting lower prices.
Blacklisted company
Rama Rao also alleged that these four companies were now blackmailing local rice millers, demanding Rs 2,230 per quintal, which is Rs 200 more than their tendered rates, leading to a Rs 800 crore scam.
He claimed that these companies stated that this extra amount would go to officials in the chief minister’s office for election expenses and would be sent to Delhi. Of the four companies, one company was blacklisted by the BRS government, he said.
Rama Rao demanded that the government release a white paper detailing how much paddy had been lifted and address the allegations of money collection from millers instead of paddy.
The BRS leader also found fault with the government for purchasing superfine rice paying Rs 15 more per kg than the market price.
“Even today, new fine rice with 10% broken rice is priced at around Rs 42 per kg in the market, while the government is paying Rs 57 per kg to purchase the same,” Rama Rao said while alleging Rs 300 crore scam in purchase of 2.2 lakh tonnes of superfine variety rice for the mid-day meal scheme.
Though the BJPLP leader alleged that there was a scam in paddy procurement, the BJP-led Union government did not act on it so far, he said.
The BRS leader also said that the Food Corporation of India (FCI) always monitors paddy procurement and minimum support price transactions as per the Food Security Act.
The Union government’s silence also raised suspicions of collusion with the Congress government in this paddy scam, he added.