Petrol pump project to employ transgenders in Sircilla

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: The Rajanna-Sircilla district administration is taking significant steps to ensure self-employment for the transgenders community. ID cards have been issued to 25 transgender individuals, and an agreement has been made with V-Hub.

Additionally, the administration has issued a no-objection certificate to them to establish a petrol pump in Sircilla. Authorities are also continuing awareness programmes and training sessions for transgenders.

In February this year during a review meeting, District Collector Anuraag Jayanti camae up with an action plan to establish a petrol pump and directed the officials concerned. The self-employment plan includes a partnership with V-Hub to ensure training programmes in various sectors. This initiative is the first of its kind in the state.

The petrol pump will be set up near the medical college on the outskirts of Sircilla town, at an expenditure of Rs 3 crore. Once commissioned, it will provide employment opportunities for 15 transgenders individuals directly and 10 persons indirectly.

Additional Collector of local bodies, Poojari Goutami, has conducted awareness programmes, and training sessions for the petrol pump organisation.

The initiative has received a positive response from the transgender community. B Madhushala, a transgender, said: The administration’s steps are welcome. Providing employment opportunities and financial empowerment are a permanent solution.” She expressed confidence that the opportunity would be well-utilised.