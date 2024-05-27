Telangana: All set for bypoll, high alert in Agency areas

NALGONDA/WARANGAL/MULUGU: All arrangements are in place for the smooth conduct of Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduates MLC byelection on Monday, according to District Collector Dasari Hari Chandana.
Speaking to TNIE, the Collector said that all arrangements have been completed for the bypoll in Nalgonda and 12 others districts where polling takes place. “A total of 4,63,839 voters have registered their names in this graduates constituency. They will exercise their franchise between 8 am to 4 pm on Monday,” she said.
Out of the 4,63,839 voters, 2,88,189 are male, 1,75,645 are female and five transpersons. A total of 605 polling stations with 807 ballot boxes have been set up across this graduate constituency. A total of 52 candidates have entered fray in this election.
“On the day of polling, Section 144 will imposed at the polling station. All the details regarding the code of conduct have already been communicated to all the parties and the contesting candidates,” she said while urging everyone to cooperate in conduct of the MLC elections in a calm and peaceful atmosphere.
Meanwhile, a large number of police personnel have been deployed in agency areas in Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Mahabubabad districts. These areas are close to Telangana-Chhattisgarh-Maharashtra border.
In the erstwhile Warangal district, the authorities have made elaborate arrangements at polling stations to ensure smooth polling process.
In Warangal district, there are a total of 43,812 graduate voters who will be exercising their franchise at 59 polling stations. Similarly, Hanamkonda district has 43,729 voters and 67 stations, Jangaon district 23,419 voters and 27 stations, Mulugu district 10,299 voters and 17 stations, Bhupalpally 12,535 voters and 16 stations and Mahabubabad district 34,933 voters and 36 stations.
Speaking to the media, Mulugu SP
P Shabarish said that police personnel have been deployed at sensitive, hypersensitive and Maoist-affected polling stations had been deployed and the additional forces have been sent to two polling stations — Venkatapur and Mulugu.
“Around 350 police personnel are deployed in the district. Special police forces have launched massive vehicle checking and searches operations in agency areas in Eturunagaram, Mangapet, Wazeedu and Venkatapuram as well as hamlets which are adjacent to the Godavari river,” he added.