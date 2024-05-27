Telangana: All set for bypoll, high alert in Agency areas

NALGONDA/WARANGAL/MULUGU: All arrangements are in place for the smooth conduct of Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduates MLC byelection on Monday, according to District Collector Dasari Hari Chandana.

Speaking to TNIE, the Collector said that all arrangements have been completed for the bypoll in Nalgonda and 12 others districts where polling takes place. “A total of 4,63,839 voters have registered their names in this graduates constituency. They will exercise their franchise between 8 am to 4 pm on Monday,” she said.

Out of the 4,63,839 voters, 2,88,189 are male, 1,75,645 are female and five transpersons. A total of 605 polling stations with 807 ballot boxes have been set up across this graduate constituency. A total of 52 candidates have entered fray in this election.

“On the day of polling, Section 144 will imposed at the polling station. All the details regarding the code of conduct have already been communicated to all the parties and the contesting candidates,” she said while urging everyone to cooperate in conduct of the MLC elections in a calm and peaceful atmosphere.

Meanwhile, a large number of police personnel have been deployed in agency areas in Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Mahabubabad districts. These areas are close to Telangana-Chhattisgarh-Maharashtra border.