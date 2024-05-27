Telangana: Mallu Ravi hits back at Praveen over disturbed areas claim

HYDERABAD: Telangana government’s representative in Delhi, Mallu Ravi, and MLA Vamshi Krishna on Sunday condemned BRS leader RS Praveen Kumar for demanding that Kollapur and Acchampet be declared as disturbed areas.

Addressing a press conference at the Gandhi Bhavan here, they said that the retired IPS officer turned politician should know the facts before making such comments.

Mallu Ravi said that the BRS leader was out of his senses and behaving like a rogue cop.

Referring to “encounters” that occurred in “disturbed areas” where Praveen Kumar served as an SP, Ravi said that the former “submitted” himself to BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao and working president KT Rama Rao and implementing their agenda.

Vamshi Krishna said that he would urge Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to reopen the gangster Nayeem’s dairy case to ascertain the facts as to who was enjoying the disputed properties.

He said that it needs to be ascertained as to how many assets were alienated by KTR and KCR.