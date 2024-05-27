Unfulfilled tour: Khairatabad-based agency told to pay Rs 1.35L

HYDERABAD: A Khairatabad-based travel agency was directed to pay Rs 1.35 lakh comprising a Rs 1.25 lakh refund with an interest rate of 12 percent per annum and Rs 10,000 compensation by the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-II, Hyderabad.

The agency, Travango Global Holidays, attempted to obtain the money under the pretext of a tour to Dubai with a malafide intention without rendering any services and instead pressed for a cancellation fee, according to the consumer forum. The bench ordered the agency to refund the balance along with compensation within 45 days from May 7.

The complainant, KL Jagadishwer Rao, said he paid Rs 1.50 lakh to the travel agency in September 2022 for the tour scheduled four months later, in January 2023. However, in December, the agency informed Rao that the trip had been delayed until February, assuring that his money was safe with them.

According to the forum, the agency postponed the tour without even booking the flight tickets and while agreeing to refund the amount without any deductions in case the complainant wanted it.

However, Travango Global Holidays took a ‘u-turn’ by asking Rao to pay a cancellation fee of Rs 25,000 without providing any services except collecting the cheque from him.