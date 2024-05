HYDERABAD: “Peddayana” (BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao) and his nephew, former minister T Harish Rao, gave instructions to police officers on tapping phones, according to the confessional statements of former Task Force OSD N Radhakishan Rao and former additional SP N Bhujanga Rao.

The confessional statements were made available to the media on Monday. Phones of not only politicians, but also journalists and others were tapped during the BRS rule. Even WhatsApp calls were tracked by the BRS government. The Task Force also seized cash belonging to the Opposition while paving the way for the smooth transportation of money belonging to the BRS, the confessions said.

According to confessional statements, Task Force officials, with the help of MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy, trapped private persons and invited them to a farmhouse in Moinabad with regard to the alleged poaching of BRS MLAs by the BJP. An audio clip of the Moinabad incident was also shared with the KCR, who instructed the police to arrest BJP national leader BL Santhosh.

KCR’s plan, according to Radhakishan Rao, was that once Santhosh was arrested, the BJP would agree to a compromise with regard to the ED case registered against his daughter K Kavitha in the Delhi liquor scam. However, due to the “inefficiency of the Cyberabad police”, a key person escaped and subsequently the court issued directions against the arrest of Santhosh.

The confessional statement of Bhujanga Rao said: “Due to fear of indiscriminate surveillance by SIB, many political leaders, judicial officers and bureaucrats avoided direct phone calls and started encrypted communication like WhatsApp, Signal, SnapChat and other social media platforms. Prabhakar Rao (former SIB chief) and his SOT team of Praneeth Kumar started obtaining and analysing IPDRs (Internet Protocol Data Records) to track their communication over internet calls”.