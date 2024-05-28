CS holds review meet on Telangana Formation Day fete

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Santi Kumari on Monday held a review meeting with secretaries and senior officials of various departments in the Secretariat on the preparations for the Telangana Formation Day celebrations on June 2. The CS said that after paying tributes to Telangana martyrs at the Martyrs Memorial at Gun Park in the morning on June 2, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will participate in the program to be organised at the Parade Grounds where he will unveil the state anthem and address a gathering.

Elaborating on the arrangements for the event, she said that a carnival displaying state’s rich culture through various art forms will be organised on the Tank Bund from 7 pm to 9 pm on June 2. A band consisting 5,000 police officers will participate in the carnival. “Apart from food stalls by well-known hotels in the city, around 80 stalls will be set up on the Tankbund to sell handicrafts, handlooms and products made by self-help groups in the state,” the CS said.

The cultural show will be followed by a spectacular display of fireworks. She directed officials to ensure that all government offices are decorated on the occasion.