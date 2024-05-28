State emblem should reflect Telangana movement: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that the official emblem of the state should reflect the Telangana movement.

On Monday, he discussed with artists Rudra Rajesham and Venkata Ramana Reddy the final design of the state emblem.

During the meeting, the CM shortlisted two to three designs and suggested slight modifications.

The government is set to unveil the new emblem during the State Formation Day celebrations on June 2.

The previous emblem features Kakatiya Kala Thoranam and Charminar. Soon after the Congress formed the government in the state, the chief minister decided to change the emblem as the old one “reflects the historical dynasties”.