Suryapet collector forms panel to probe Dalit Bandhu GST scam

SURYAPET: Taking cognisance of a report published by TNIE on Monday with the headline: “Dalit HRF alleges scam worth crores in Bandhu scheme implementation”, Suryapet district collector S Venkat Rao formed a committee to probe irregularities in execution of the scheme in Tirumalagiri mandal.

The committee will work under the supervision of Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Priyanka. It comprises ZP CEO VV Appa Rao, SC Corporation ED G Kishan and Assistant Commissioner of Commercial Tax (GST) Yadagiri.

The collector instructed the committee to conduct an inquiry and submit a report on the non-payment of 18 per cent GST to the government. Speaking to TNIE, the collector said that strict action will be taken against the guilty.

In his complaint to the collector, Dalit Human Rights Forum general secretary Praveen had alleged that the agencies entrusted with the responsibility of distributing the Dalit Bandhu benefits, gave money to the beneficiaries instead of providing vehicles and other facilities to start their own business, that too after deducting 18% from the Rs 10 lakh sanctioned amount under CGST and SGST.

This deducted money, which is said to be cumulatively around Rs 30 crore, was not paid to the state government, Praveen said in his complaint.