Telangana: Talasani front-runner for PAC chairman post

HYDERABAD: An engaging discussion has emerged in Congress and BRS circles over the appointment of the next Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairperson, one of the most important panels in the state Legislature. The PAC is responsible for auditing the state’s revenue and expenditure.
Traditionally, the main Opposition party proposes a legislator for the post to ensure impartial auditing and the Speaker makes the appointment.
However, after the 2023 elections, the Assembly convened for only one session before being adjourned sine die ahead of the Lok Sabha election notification. This left no time for the PAC chairperson’s appointment.
Currently, the BRS grapevine says that the names of several senior leaders are being considered for the post. These names include former ministers
T Harish Rao, V Prashanth Reddy, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, G Jagadish Reddy and Talsani Srinivas Yadav. It says that KT Rama Rao is not being considered for the post as he is already the working president of the party. Harish Rao too is also likely to be struck off the list due to both his community ties and familial relationship with BRS Legislative Party leader K Chandrasekhar Rao.
This narrows the field to Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Prashanth Reddy, Jagadish Reddy and Talsani Srinivas Yadav. Srinivas Reddy has considerable experience, having served as a minister and Speaker of the House. Prashanth Reddy, a former minister, also stands a good chance. Jagadish Reddy is known for his loyalty to KCR, and Talsani Srinivas Yadav is a senior leader from the BC community.
Party sources say that Srinivas Yadav may have the strongest chance due to his community background, which could help balance the party’s social equations.
Sources hint that several appointments, including that of the PAC chairperson, are likely to be made in the upcoming Assembly session.
In the past, the coveted PAC chairperson position was held by Congress MLAs P Kishta Reddy and Geetha Reddy (2014-2018), followed by MIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi (2019-2023). The Congress lost the opportunity in 2019 after mass defections led to the merger of its Legislative Party with the BRS.