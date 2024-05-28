Telangana: Talasani front-runner for PAC chairman post

HYDERABAD: An engaging discussion has emerged in Congress and BRS circles over the appointment of the next Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairperson, one of the most important panels in the state Legislature. The PAC is responsible for auditing the state’s revenue and expenditure.

Traditionally, the main Opposition party proposes a legislator for the post to ensure impartial auditing and the Speaker makes the appointment.

However, after the 2023 elections, the Assembly convened for only one session before being adjourned sine die ahead of the Lok Sabha election notification. This left no time for the PAC chairperson’s appointment.

Currently, the BRS grapevine says that the names of several senior leaders are being considered for the post. These names include former ministers

T Harish Rao, V Prashanth Reddy, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, G Jagadish Reddy and Talsani Srinivas Yadav. It says that KT Rama Rao is not being considered for the post as he is already the working president of the party. Harish Rao too is also likely to be struck off the list due to both his community ties and familial relationship with BRS Legislative Party leader K Chandrasekhar Rao.