ACB raids expose corruption in Telangana RTA offices

HYDERABAD/MAHUBUBABAD/ADILABAD/NALGONDA : Posing as ordinary drivers and members of the general public, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths laid a trap for Road Transport Authority (RTA) agents and officials, catching them red-handed.

The ACB conducted raids at 12 RTA offices and check posts across the state on Tuesday. Approaching the RTA agents as drivers and citizens needing driving licences and other RTA-related services, the officials seized Rs 2,70,720 in unaccounted cash and discovered several irregularities in staff operations. Fifteen teams participated in the searches, and a report will be sent to the government for further action.

During a raid in Khammam, some truck drivers, mistaking the ACB officials for RTA staff, offered bribes for fitness certificates. The rates for these certificates ranged from Rs 200 to Rs 800, depending on the trucks’ tyres.

Raids were conducted in Malakpet, Bandlaguda, Tolichowki, Rangareddy, Karimnagar, Siddipet, Nalgonda, Mahbubnagar, Mahabubabad, Salur check post in Nizamabad, Bhoraj check post in Adilabad and Aswaraopet check post in Khammam. The ACB sleuths observed several unauthorised persons carrying documents for others and some staff members not wearing uniforms. At the Salur check post in Nizamabad, the Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector (AMVI) was found absent.

‘Applications not processed via pvt agents rejected’

Following complaints from the public about corrupt practices at the Mahabubabad RTA office, ACB officials carried out a surprise inspection and discovered irregularities in the processing of learning licences, fitness certificates, licence approvals and ownership transfer certificates. The ACB officials also seized unaccounted cash of Rs 61,900 at the Mahabubabad RTA office on Tuesday.

According to sources, ACB officials found that licences, fitness certificates and transfer certificate applications were being processed by private agents who were accepting bribes. The ACB officials conducted a sting operation, posing as applicants and approaching agents to process their applications at the RTA office.

ACB Warangal range Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) P Sambaiah said the ACB office received complaints that applications not processed through private agents were being rejected by the RTA officials.

The ACB seized unaccounted cash from Subha Rao, a driver for Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) Md Gouse Pasha. A report was submitted to the ACB head office implicating DTC Md Gouse Pasha and Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) S Venkat Pullaiah in the irregularities. “We are awaiting orders to initiate further action against DTC, MVI and other staffers,” Sambaiah added.

Raid in Adilabad district

Additionally, ACB officials raided the integrated checkpost on NH 44 near Bhoraj village in Adilabad district. On instructions from higher officials, statewide raids were conducted at check posts. The officials inspected vehicle details, goods transportation permits and waybills for hundreds of vehicles moving between north and south India. They also identified that private security staff had been appointed to stop vehicles near the checkpost. The ACB officials collected details from the MVI and AMVI on duty.

RTA office searched in Nalgonda

A 12-member ACB team raided and searched the RTA office in Nalgonda. ACB DSP Jagdish said that six agents were acting as intermediaries between the officers and vehicle owners. He reported that 60 applications related to driving licences and RCs, along with Rs 12,000 in cash, were recovered from 12 agents. The agents are currently being interrogated to identify the officials involved in the corruption, he added.

