Congress, BRS gear up for Telangana Formation Day celebrations

HYDERABAD: THE ruling Congress and the main Opposition BRS have announced separate celebrations to mark the Telangana Formation Day on June 2.

For the Congress, this would be the first time it would be celebrating the state Formation Day while in power and hence it has decided to pull out all stops. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has personally invited Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi as the chief guest for the celebrations.

Sonia Gandhi’s attendance is notable as it marks her first appearance at a state function since the Congress stormed to power in the state.

The Congress attributes the formation of Telangana to Sonia Gandhi’s decision and honours her as Telangana Talli (mother of Telangana).

As part of the official celebrations, the state government plans to honour those who had taken part in the struggle for a separate state but were neglected or sidelined by the previous BRS regime. Also, the state government plans to inaugurate the changes made to the state emblem, the Telangana Talli statue and the official state song penned by poet Ande Sri and composed by music director MM Keeravani on June 2 in the presence of Sonia Gandhi.

Efforts are underway to ensure a grand celebration at Parade Ground, with Congress leaders mobilising people for the event.

The BRS, on the other hand, has planned a three-day celebration from June 1 to June 3. The party claims credit for the state’s formation through its president K Chandrasekhar Rao’s agitation. The BRS also touts the development works over the past decade.

Rao has announced plans to lead a candlelight rally from the Amaraveerula Stupam at Gun Park to the Amara Jyoti opposite the Secretariat in honour of those who sacrificed their lives for Telangana cause.

The main celebrations will be held on June 2 at Telangana Bhavan and will include flag hoisting and a speech by Rao reflecting on the journey of Telangana and the role of BRS in it. On June 3, district-level meetings and service activities, such as food distribution to the needy, will be held.

Sonia agreed in principle to be chief guest: Revanth

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that former AICC president Sonia Gandhi has agreed, in principle, to take part in the Telangana Formation Day celebrations on June 2. On Tuesday, Revanth met Sonia Gandhi at her residence in Delhi on Tuesday and invited her to attend the day celebrations as a chief guest. He also met AICC general secretary KC Venugopal during his visit to the national capital. Speaking to the media later, Revanth said that the state Cabinet has decided to invite Sonia Gandhi for celebrations and it was conveyed to her. The state government intends to facilitate Sonia Gandhi during the celebrations, he added. Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments that the Congress leaders were praising Pakistan, he said: “Whenever there are elections, the PM speaks about Pakistan. He should explain as to who went to Pakistan for the birthday celebrations of that country’s PM. Whenever we raise issues and problems being faced the people, the BJP will talk about Pakistan.” “INDIA bloc will be forming the government at the Centre. On June 9, the Congress will hoist the flag on Red Fort,” he said and added that the people of India have decided to defeat the BJP. During his visit to Delhi, Revanth also inspected the repair works being carried out to the official residence of Telangana CM.