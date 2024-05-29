Bomb scare at Praja Bhavan turns out to be hoax; Police launch investigation

HYDERABAD : Punjagutta police on Tuesday thoroughly checked the Praja Bhavan following a call from an unidentified person saying that a bomb would go off soon. It turned out to be a hoax call.

A dog squad was also pressed into service in the search operation.

Soon after the call from the anonymous person was received by the Police Control Room, the area around the Praja Bhavan was cordoned off and the bomb squad searched the premises thoroughly.

The police launched an investigation to nab the person who made the hoax call.