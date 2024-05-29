Southern states should collaborate, not compete: Karnataka official

HYDERABAD : The Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI), with the support of the Telangana Department of Tourism, organised a promotional event in the city on Tuesday ahead of the Dakshin Bharat Utsav - 2024 event in Bengaluru on June 15 and 16.

The objective of the two-day event, organised by FKCCI and the Karnataka Tourism Department in partnership with south Indian states and the Union Territories of Puducherry and Lakshadweep, is to showcase the tourism potential of the region with an emphasis on investment opportunities and employment generation.

Dr Ram Prasath Manohar, director of the Karnataka Tourism department, said that south Indian states should focus on collaboration and not competition. He said that collaboration will offer long-term support.

FKCCI president Ramesh Chandra Lahoti said the Utsav will serve as a platform for mutual interaction of investors from south India. “Micro, small and medium enterprises will be the main focus,” he added.

Urging state governments to participate in the event, Lahoti said that the event will create jobs and avenues for the growth of MSMEs and serve as a networking opportunity.

Anji Reddy, general manager in the Telangana Tourism Development Corporation, said, “Telangana has a lot of tourist destinations which people should visit. There are four to five Buddhist sites. Unfortunately, due to less focus on the tourism sector, these sites haven’t gained much recognition compared to those in north India.”

K Shiva Shanmugam, chairman and advisor of the tourism committee, said the tourism sector deserves more focus and attention due to the socioeconomic factors associated with it. He informed that the Dakshin Bharat Utsav, which will also spotlight wedding tourism and meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) tourism, will offer B2B (Business to Business), B2C (Business to Consumer) and B2G (Business to Government) interactions.

Meela Jayadev, president of the Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI), informed that FTCCI will organise a series of events in the run-up to the Dakshin Bharat Utsav, the details of which will be released soon.