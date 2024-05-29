Telangana BJP leaders optimistic, start lobbying for nominated posts at Centre

HYDERABAD : Telangana BJP leaders, who are confident of the party forming a third consecutive term at the Centre, have started eyeing key nominated posts from the state quota.

They believe that if the BJP-led NDA retains power at the Centre, the party will prioritise Telangana where it aims to win the next Assembly elections. To achieve this, the BJP will appoint senior and dedicated leaders to prominent nominated posts so that they can utilise the opportunity to connect with the public and garner support for the party.

The BJP leaders are actively campaigning in other states in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections while striving to create a favourable impression with the party’s national leaders. They hope to bag nominations for posts such as members of the Khadi Board, Women Commission, SC Commission, ST Commission, BC Commission, Minority Commission, Food Corporation of India or of independent directors in various public sector undertakings and related industries.

Some senior leaders are also eyeing gubernatorial posts. The BJP had earlier appointed Bandaru Dattatreya and Nallu Indrasena Reddy, both from Telangana, as Governors. Party insiders say that two or three leaders might be considered for governorships after Dattatreya’s tenure ends.

Senior leaders are focusing their efforts on attracting the attention of the party high command and influential leaders expecting the NDA to form the next government at the Centre.

