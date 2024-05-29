Telangana: Congress, BRS in war of words over selection of Keeravani for state song

HYDERABAD : A war of words erupted between the ruling Congress and the opposition BRS over the state government’s decision to select Oscar winner MM Keeravani to compose music for Telangana state anthem — Jaya Jaya Hey Telangana, penned by note poet Ande Sri

The BRS strongly objected to selection of Keeravani, who has Andhra connections, for composing music to the state song.

“It is challenge to Telangana self-respect,” the BRS leaders said while wondering whether there are no talent musicians in Telangana to compose the state anthem.

The BRS and Congress leaders are also using their respective social media wings to criticise each other over the issue.

“Telangana anthem is not Natu Natu song to composed by Keeravani,” former IPS officer and BRS leader RS Praveen Kumar posted on X platform, referring to the Oscar-winning song composed by Keeravani.

“Tollywood and Telangana movement are different. Tollywood is for entertainment and on the other hand, Telangana Anthem is a common thread of emotion that brought all hearts of Telangana together during the movement. It’s not Hollywood that gave tune to Jana Gana Mana and Vandemataram,” he said.

He also said that if Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is so impressed by the musicians from Andhra, he should go to the neighbouring state and be the CM there.

“If you sit on the CM’s chair of Telangana, you MUST respect the emotions of Telangana people and encourage Telangana talent, sir. We had enough of rule by proxies and Andhra agents. Many generations vehemently fought against such exploitative rule and lost their lives (sic),” he added.

Meanwhile, Revanth Reddy hit back at the BRS leaders and said: “It (selection of Keeravani) is not a government’s decision. It is a decision of Ande Sri, who wrote the song.”

During an informal interaction with reporters in Delhi, he made it clear that the responsibility of composing and modifying “Jaya Jaya Hey Telangana” song was entrusted with Ande Sri. “It it is not my duty to select the musician,” he added.

