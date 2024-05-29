Telangana: Drunk man hits RTC driver with footwear

KARIMNAGAR : A person who was reportedly intoxicated attacked a RTC driver, Vijayender, with his footwear.

The incident involved a Hanamkonda depot express bus, travelling from Karimnagar to Hanumakonda. While overtaking a lorry, the bus driver moved the bus to the right side. Galipalli Anil, from Thadikal village, felt that the bus was coming towards him and would hit him.The incident occurred at Thadikal village. Anil placed his two-wheeler in front of the bus, entered the bus, and started attacking the driver. Commuters reported that Anil was intoxicated. The driver received minor injuries in the incident.

The bus conductor, with the help of commuters, caught Anil and handed him over to the Shankarapatnam police, filing a complaint against him. SI P Laxma Reddy stated that, based on the driver’s complaint, a case has been registered against Anil.