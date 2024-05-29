Telangana farmers scramble for seeds amid shortage

ADILABAD/SANGAREDDY: After a gap of nearly 10 years, farmers, facing a shortage of cotton and other seeds, were seen standing in queues in Adilabad and Andole on Tuesday.

Farmers arrived at seed-selling agencies early in the morning in Adilabad and stood in lines. Lathi-wielding police were seen controlling the ryots in Adilabad. Although there were allegations that the police caned the tillers, the police have denied this. The farmers reported a shortage of RCH 659 cotton seeds.

Bhumanna and Ramu, farmers from Bheempur mandal, said they arrived at the seed shop at 7 am and waited until the afternoon without any food or water in the queue under the hot sun at 43°C.

They also mentioned that agriculture officials issued licences to fertiliser shops at the mandal level, but there were no seed stocks at these shops. If seeds were available locally, farmers wouldn’t need to come to Adilabad. Farmers from Bheempur, Tamsi, Talmadugu, Jainath, Bela and Adilabad rural mandals visited the district headquarters for seeds.

Despite standing in line for several hours, farmers did not get the required quantity of seeds. They were supplied only two seed packets, and only after providing their Aadhaar card numbers. Agriculture officials said that around 11 lakh packets of cotton seeds are required in the district, with about eight lakh packets available. They explained that they had requested 1.2 lakh packets of RCH 659 seeds, out of which 45,000 packets were available, and 17,000 packets were disbursed on Tuesday.