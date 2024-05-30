1 held for hoax bomb call to Praja Bhavan in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A day after the police received a hoax call threatening bomb explosions at Praja Bhavan and City Court, Nampally police apprehended a 40-year-old offender on Wednesday.

According to the police, E Shiva Kumar alias Ashok Kumar, previously accused in seven automobile theft cases in Raidurg police station, had a grudge against the police, which prompted him to make the false call. According to police sources, he was under the influence of alcohol when he made the hoax call.

Acting on intelligence gathered from various sources, the police managed to track down Shiva on Wednesday. He was subsequently taken into custody and has been remanded to judicial custody. Authorities were able to trace Shekar through his phone number and signal tower data, which led them to his location.

After the control room received the call on Tuesday, cases were registered at the Punjagutta and Nampally police stations. Bomb squad personnel along with the local police cordoned off the areas and checked the premises.