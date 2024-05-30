New Telangana state emblem, anthem finalised

HYDERABAD : The government of Telangana is all set to unveil a new official emblem and anthem during the state Formation Day celebrations on June 2.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said to have finalised the design of new emblem as well as the state anthem — Jaya Jaya Hey Telangana.

The chief minister held a meeting with artist Rudra Rajesham, who designed the new emblem, and noted poet Ande Sri, who penned the anthem and MM Keeravani, who composed the anthem’s music.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Tourism and Culture Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, adviser to CM Vem Narender Reddy, TJS president Kodandaram were also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, the vocalists sang the state anthem. Its playing time, according to sources, is two minutes and 30 seconds. After hearing the song, the CM reportedly appreciated the entire team of Keeravani.