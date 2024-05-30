Six villages around Hyderabad to be made municipalities?

HYDERABAD : The state government is actively considering converting six villages in Shamshabad and Abdullapurmet, located within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits in Rangareddy district, into municipalities to facilitate speedy development. The villages under consideration are Gowrelly and Quthbullapur in Abdullapurmet mandal, and Bahadurguda, Chinnagolkonda, Hameedulla Nagar and Rasheedgu in Shamshabad mandal.

In this connection, district panchayat officer of Rangareddy district V Suresh Mohan wrote to the Abdullapurmet and Shamshabad Mandal Parishad Development Officers (MPDOs) on May 27. The letter, which enclosed a representation given in Prajavani at Praja Bhavan, requested a detailed report be submitted to the CDMA office.

The detailed report requested includes the following information: name of the gram panchayat, population as per the Census 2011 and projected population for 2021, extent in square kilometres, survey numbers (from-to), income and expenditure for the last three years, tenure of the CP, map, nearest municipality, distance from the nearest municipality and remarks of the district collector.

The MPDOs of Shamshabad and Abdullapurmet have been instructed to submit the details with specific remarks and supporting documents within seven days for onward submission and necessary action.