Telangana High Court junks pleas of 2 couples who bought kids illegally

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday rejected lunch motion petitions filed by two of the 11 couples that adopted children illegally, seeking return of the kids who were handed over to the Child Welfare Committee by the Medipally police on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Medipally police rescued two more children who were illegally sold to childless couples by the traffickers. These two children have also been handed over to the CWC which sent them to Shishu Vihar at Ameerpet. Police said these children are from Karimnagar and Bapatla in Andhra Pradesh.

Medipally police swamped with calls from parents of missing children

Ever since the Medipally police went public with the details of the trafficked children, aged between 23 days and two years, they have been swamped with calls from distressed parents in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, whose kids have gone missing. These parents are enquiring if their children are among those rescued.

Women Development and Child Welfare director Nirmala Kanthi Wesley told TNIE that a letter has been sent to Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) regarding the rescued children. “After thorough inquiries, these children will be made available for legal adoption,” Wesley said. She said that children in shelter homes are safe and closely monitored, with staff working in three shifts to ensure continuous care.

Meanwhile, sources said that teams have been dispatched to Delhi to trace their origins and identify the biological parents of the rescued children. Their task, however, is not that easy. “It involves cross-referencing of records. Once we zero in on a parent, we go to the extent of DNA testing to reunite the children with their families,” said a CWC member.

Elsewhere, the couples who illegally purchased the kids have formed emotional bonds with the children. They say that they will go to any length to try and retain custody. Their angst can only be understood by the sight of an adoptive parent seen pleading with CWC members to return his child on Wednesday. The CWC member informed him that he must follow the legal adoption procedure, despite having formed a deep bond with her.