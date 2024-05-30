Telangana phone tapping case: Jeevan Reddy seeks CBI probe

JAGTIAL : Stating that BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao should be held responsible for tapping the phones of opposition leaders, business persons, journalists and others, senior Congress leader and MLC T Jeevan Reddy on Wednesday demanded that the Union government order a CBI inquiry into the case.

Speaking to the media at the party office here, Jeevan said: “Phones of all the Congress leaders who contested in the 2023 Assembly elections were tapped. If a proper investigation is conducted, KCR will surely be trapped.”

“When KCR changed TRS to BRS, the party turned into a Bhasmasura astram (a demon’s weapon). It’s one of the reasons for KCR’s defeat in the Assembly elections,” he added.

Alleging that the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were doing politics in the name of religion, he said: “When the INDIA bloc forms the government at the Centre, the EWS reservations would be changed and those quotas would be given to all the backward communities irrespective of their religion.”

Meanwhile, he found fault with the BRS leaders for criticising the Congress government over selection of music director MM Keeravani for composing music for the state anthem. “During the BRS regime, tax exemption was given to the Andhra filmmakers,” he said.