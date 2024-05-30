TSPSC releases notification for Group-I prelim exams

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) released a notification on Wednesday, announcing that the preliminary test (objective type) for Group-I services will be conducted from 10.30 am to 1 pm on June 9.

Candidates will be allowed inside the examination centre from 9 am onwards until 10 am. After 10 am, entry to the centre will be prohibited. Candidates will be provided with personalised OMR answer sheets with pre-printed details for the examination. Sample OMR sheets are available on the official website https://www.tspsc.gov.in.

Hall tickets to be available from Saturday

Candidates will not be allowed to leave the examination hall until the examination time is completed. Hall tickets will be available for download from 2 pm on June 1 until the commencement of the examination.

Shoes not allowed, only slippers

Candidates are prohibited from carrying calculators, pagers, cell phones, tablets, pen drives, Bluetooth devices, watches, mathematical tables, log books, log tables, wallets, handbags, tote bags, pouches, writing pads, notes, charts, loose sheets, jewellery or any other gadgets/electronic devices or recording instruments. Wearing shoes is prohibited; candidates are advised to wear only slippers.