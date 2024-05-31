CM Revanth clears new anthem for Telangana, says Assembly to discuss emblem

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday announced that the state government has approved ‘Jaya Jaya Hey Telangana’, as the state anthem while the new emblem would be unveiled after discussions in the Assembly. The state anthem will be dedicated to the nation on June 2, during the grand Telangana Formation Day celebrations.
The chief minister said that a decision on the emblem will be made after discussions in the Assembly so that there are no misconceptions and no chance for false propaganda regarding it or the new Telangana Talli statue.
He said that the government has received around 500 designs for the new emblem from across the state, which are being discussed and a final decision is yet to be made. Likewise, no final decision has been taken on the new Telangana Talli statue.
Revanth said that ‘Jaya Jaya Hey Telangana’ embodies the spirit of Telangana statehood movement and was accepted unanimously as the state anthem, so that it can be sung by future generations. He disclosed that the song written by poet and writer Ande Sri was accepted as is.
Keeravani composed 2 versions of anthem
Oscar winner MM Keeravani has composed the music for the song.
Revanth was speaking after chairing a meeting with leaders of various parties to discuss the state anthem. During the meeting, Keeravani and his team sang the anthem and it was accepted unanimously. However, it’s learnt that the state government did not invite BRS, BJP and MIM to the meeting.
According to a release from the Chief Minister Office, Keeravani composed two versions of the state anthem — one of 2.5 minutes and the full version of 13.5 minutes. The shorter version has three stanzas and it can be sung in government functions. He said that both versions will be considered as the state anthem.
Along with the Telangana state anthem, the meeting discussed the arrangements for the Formation Day celebrations.
During the meeting, CPI leaders suggested incorporating or mentioning the name of revolutionary poet Maqdoom Mohiuddin in the anthem. The chief minister instructed Ande Sri to look into it.
Revanth said that as part of Telangana’s reconstruction, his government has taken many initiatives, including changing the abbreviation of the state from TS to TG. Along with vehicle registration numbers, all government institutions have changed to TG, he added.
He said that the state anthem was approved based on the decision made by the Cabinet. The Cabinet also made the decision to change the official emblem and also the Telangana Talli statue, the release said.
Meanwhile, reports that the government is thinking about removing the Kakatiya Kala Thoranam and the Charminar, which the chief minister considers symbols of historical dynasties, received sharp criticism from various quarters which see an “attempt to erase the history of the state”.
Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy, Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad, Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Damodara Rajanarsimha, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Thummala Nageswara Rao, Jupally Krishna Rao, D Anasuya and Konda Surekha, former minister K Jana Reddy, TJS president M Kodandaram, CPI MLA Kunamaneni Sambhasiva Rao, CPM state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram, poet Ande Sri and music composer MM Keeravani were present.