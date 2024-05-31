CM Revanth clears new anthem for Telangana, says Assembly to discuss emblem

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday announced that the state government has approved ‘Jaya Jaya Hey Telangana’, as the state anthem while the new emblem would be unveiled after discussions in the Assembly. The state anthem will be dedicated to the nation on June 2, during the grand Telangana Formation Day celebrations.

The chief minister said that a decision on the emblem will be made after discussions in the Assembly so that there are no misconceptions and no chance for false propaganda regarding it or the new Telangana Talli statue.

He said that the government has received around 500 designs for the new emblem from across the state, which are being discussed and a final decision is yet to be made. Likewise, no final decision has been taken on the new Telangana Talli statue.

Revanth said that ‘Jaya Jaya Hey Telangana’ embodies the spirit of Telangana statehood movement and was accepted unanimously as the state anthem, so that it can be sung by future generations. He disclosed that the song written by poet and writer Ande Sri was accepted as is.