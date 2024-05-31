MEPMA requests ULBs in Telangana to submit basic data to assess targets by June 4

HYDERABAD: The Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA), Telangana, is set to collect basic data for all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to assess physical targets under different components. In this regard, it has requested all ULBs in the state to furnish the necessary data. The Urban Community Development (UCD) wing of GHMC, project director and district mission coordinators (DMCs) of MEPMA, and municipal commissioners of ULBs have been instructed to submit the basic data by June 4.

Official sources said the MEPMA additional director has written to all ULBs, urging them to take the necessary actions. The data to be provided by the ULBs includes the number of wards, population as per the 2011 Census, total number of households, number of slums (including notified and non-notified slums), slum population (notified, non-notified, and total), and the number of slum households (notified, non-notified, and total). Additionally, the data should include the number of persons with food security cards (National Food Security Act (NFSA) cards or state food security cards) and the number of old age pensions for men and women.

MEPMA is the nodal agency for implementing poverty alleviation programs under Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Urban Livelihoods Mission, a centrally sponsored scheme under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. It aims to enable the urban poor, particularly the poorest, to eliminate poverty and vulnerability sustainably and improve their quality of life in urban areas.

The objective is to promote, strengthen, and nurture self-sustainable institutions of the poor and, through them, address all poverty-related issues, including access to credit, financial independence, health, disability, and vulnerability.