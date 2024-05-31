Pregnant woman tortured by husband, in-laws over dowry; case registered

HYDERABAD: Madhura Nagar police have registered a case against a 28-year-old man and his family members for subjecting his pregnant wife to physical abuse and mental harassment over dowry. Sources said the victim was confined in the house and subjected to severe physical torture in the past few days.

According to the police, Heena Begum, 28, married the main accused, Akbar Hussain, 28, two years ago. Since the wedding, Heena has been subjected to harassment from her husband and his family, all in pursuit of more dowry. However, it escalated to her in-laws and husband inflicting burn and cut injuries on her body recently.

Additionally, Heena’s in-laws falsely informed her parents that she had died. Her parents rushed to find her, only to discover that she was alive and undergoing medical treatment for her injuries.

A case has been filed against Akbar, his mother, brother, sister and her sister’s husband. Madhura Nagar police are currently investigating the case. It is reported that Akbar had been married before, but his first wife left him due to his abusive behaviour.