Singareni worker crushed by dumper

PEDDAPALLI : A 58-year-old load haul dumper (LHD) operator of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) was crushed to death after an LHD ran over him at the Godavarikhani-11 (GDK-11) incline underground coal mine under the Ramagundam-1 (RG-1) region at 2 am on Thursday.

The victim, Ijjagiri Pratap from Pannur village in Ramagiri mandal, was rushed to the Singareni area hospital in Godavarikhani, where doctors declared that he was brought dead. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be revealed.

In a statement, Telangana Boggu Gani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS) president Miriyala Raj Reddy alleged that the poor condition of the LHD was responsible for the death of the operator. He demanded a detailed probe to be conducted to find who was responsible for the accident and prevent such mishaps from recurring.

Upon learning of the mishap, SCCL chairman and managing director (CMD) N Balram visited the Singareni area hospital and consoled the family members of the victim. Later, Balram said a detailed inquiry will be conducted into the accident. He said that a job will be provided to one eligible member of the bereaved family, and that gratuity, ex-gratia, and other terminal benefits will be disbursed to Pratap’s family within two weeks.