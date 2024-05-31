Sonia to participate in Formation Day fete; Telangana government to invite KCR

HYDERABAD: It’s official. Former AICC president Sonia Gandhi will take part in the decennial celebrations of the Telangana Formation Day on June 2.

According to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, all arrangements are in place to make the event a grand success with the celebrations to be held both in the morning and the evening.

At 9.30 am, the chief minister will pay floral tributes at the Telangana Martyrs Memorial at Gun Park. He will then hoist the national flag at the Parade Ground at 10 am, which will be followed by a parade of police forces and a march past.

The official anthem of Telangana state will also be unveiled during his event at the Parade Ground. After that, Sonia Gandhi will address the gathering, followed by Revanth’s speech. Awards will be presented to police personnel and best contingents. The programme will conclude with a photo session with the awardees.

In the evening, the celebrations will begin on the Tank Bund. Handicrafts, special products and different types of food stalls are being set up on the Tank Bund. At 6.30 pm the CM will reach the spot and visit the various stalls set up there. Later, different Telangana art forms will be displayed at a carnival to be organised with the participation of 700 artistes.

A massive walk with the national flag will be held on Tank Bund with participation of around 5,000 people. During this event, full version of the state anthem — Jaya Jaya Hey Telangana (13.50 minutes) will be played.

During this event, poet Ande Sri and music director MM Keeravani will be felicitated.

The celebrations will end at 8.50 pm with a 10-minute fireworks display.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to invite former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to the event. Protocol adviser to government H Venugopal and secretary Arvinder Singh will hand over the invitation to KCR.