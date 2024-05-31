Telangana HC stays sports associations writ petitions

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday issued Status Quo Orders, effective until June 4, 2024, in response to a batch of writ petitions filed by several sports associations. These petitions challenge the actions of the Telangana Olympic Association regarding the forthcoming elections of the State Office Bearers and the State Executive Committee.

The court’s decision comes in the wake of the Returning Officer’s election schedule, issued on May 19, 2024, which outlined the process for conducting the elections on June 9, 2024. The petitioners contended that the exclusion of their representatives from the Electoral College was arbitrary and in violation of the Telangana Olympic Association’s Rules and Regulations, as well as Articles 14 and 21 of the Indian Constitution.

After considering the petitioners’ arguments, the court granted Status Quo Orders, effectively maintaining the current situation and halting further proceedings until June 4, 2024. The respondents have been directed to file their counters, and the case has been adjourned to June 3, 2024.