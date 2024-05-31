Telangana records hottest day of 2024 with scorching 47.2°C

HYDERABAD: Thursday was by far the hottest day of the year in Telangana, with the mercury levels crossing the 47°C mark, surpassing May 17 which recorded the highest of 46.4°C.

According to the TSDPS, Mancherial registered a blistering 47.2°C, followed by Bhadradri Kothagudem at 47.1°C and Peddapalli at 46.7°C.

Of the 33 districts in the state, 14 were in the red zone with the mercury levels crossing the 45°C mark and the remaining 19, including Hyderabad, recording over 40°C to be placed in the orange category.

Uppal was the hottest in Hyderabad, with the daytime temperature touching 43.3°C.

This was a variation of 60C compared to the same day in 2023, when Adilabad recorded the highest of 41.2°C.

Meanwhile, the IMD said that relief from the sweltering heat would only come by next week when the southwest monsoon, which set in over Kerala and Mahe on Thursday, would reach Telangana. Senior IMD officials told TNIE: “We are expecting the monsoon to reach the southern part of Telangana around June 6 or 7. It will most likely cover the rest of the state by June 11 to 12.”

They said that the state will experience pre-monsoon showers and thunderstorms and gusty winds from May 31 onwards at isolated places.

Over the next 48 hours, Hyderabad will experience partly cloudy sky with the maximum and minimum temperatures around 41°C and 29°C respectively. Surface winds are likely to be westerlies/north-westerlies with speeds of around 6-10 kmph.