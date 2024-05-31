Telangana: Seed shortage takes political turn

ADILABAD: The shortage of RCH 659 cotton seeds has taken a political turn with leaders of the ruling Congress and opposition BJP and BRS criticising each other in Adilabad district.

Congress Khanapur MLA Vedma Bhojju Patel questioned what the BRS had done for farmers’ welfare during its ten-year rule and demanded an answer from BRS working president KT Rama Rao. Patel also criticised the BRS for failing to deliver on its promise of free fertiliser distribution and assured that the Congress government would waive crop loans before August 15.

Adilabad Congress constituency incharge Kandi Srinivas Reddy, BJP MLA Payal Shankar and BRS district president and former minister Jogu Ramanna, along with their sons, accused each other of being involved in sand mining in the district. He also criticised the BJP for implementing three laws that led to farmer protests in Delhi and accused the BRS government of filing cases against podu farmers, only to present themselves as pro-farmer.

Adilabad BJP MLA Payal Shankar criticised the state government for failing to distribute seeds to farmers on time in the Kharif season, despite being in power for six months.

Adilabad BRS district president and former minister Jogu Ramanna defended the BRS’ ten-year rule and said that there were no shortages of seeds and fertilisers during their tenure.

He accused the Congress government of creating problems for farmers and driving them to protest in the streets.

Man held with 5 quintals of BT-3 seeds

The Asifabad police arrested a man, Parvatala Prashanth, 27, and seized five quintals of prohibited BT-3 cotton seeds worth Rs 12.15 lakh on Thursday. The cops, acting on a tip-off, identified a man with several bags near Booruguda bus stand. Upon inspection, they found the banned BT-3 seeds. The accused revealed that he had purchased the seeds from a man in Luxettipet at a low price and intended to sell them at higher price.

Need not worry, says Sangareddy DC

Sangareddy: District Collector Valluru Kranthi assured farmers that there is enough seed and fertiliser available in the district, and there is no need to worry. In a press conference on Thursday, the collector announced that for the current rainy season, 3,900 quintals of jeeluga seeds, 1,981 quintals of janumu seeds, and 5,881 quintals of green gram seeds have been allocated to Sangareddy district. She added that 55 sales centres have been set up, where farmers can purchase the seeds they need.

260 quintals of paddy seeds seized

An industrial unit in Masaipet of Medak district was seeled on Thursday after it was found to be operating a spurious seed processing centre. Officials found that the management was trying to supply prohibited varieties of paddy seeds in the market in unlabeled packets. Approximately 260 quintals of paddy seeds stored in the unit’s warehouse were also seized. An official said that any seeds processed or supplied without a brand and label would be reported to the collector.

‘10L seed packets available, 3L sold’

In a teleconference conducted on the sale of cotton seeds in Adilabad district, Collector Rajarshi Shah said that cotton cultivation covers 4,16,000 acres in the district, requiring approximately 10.40 lakh cotton seed packets. “There are a total of 511 shops. Currently, 10,38,435 packets are available, out of which 3,40,005 have been sold, leaving a balance of 6,98,430,” he added. He mentioned that 128 hybrid varieties certified by the government are available in the market from 55 companies. He emphasised that with the coordination of officials from the Police and Agriculture departments, surprise checks should be conducted in the district.

‘No shortage of green manure seeds’

District Collectors of Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts assured that there is no shortage of cotton and green manure seeds. On Thursday, Khammam DC VP Gowtham said, “The state government has allotted 21,276 quintals green manure seeds to Khammam. Of these 14,067 quintals have already arrived, and 8,908 quintals have been sold so far. Kothagudem DC Priyanka Ala said that about 5,41,560 cotton seed packets are available in the district. “We are estimating cotton cultivation in 2,16,625 acres. Additionally, 41,464 quintals of paddy seeds, 4,816 quintals of maize seeds, 32 quintals of chilli seeds are available with dealers,” she added,