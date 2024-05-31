Telangana's Jagtial faces seed, fertiliser shortage

JAGTIAL: Data released by Jagtial Collector Shaik Yasmeen Basha on seed and fertiliser availability for the 2024 Kharif season indicates that the district is facing a massive shortage.

According to Collector Shaik Yasmeen Basha, the expected area of cultivation for this year’s Kharif season includes 3.05 lakh acres for paddy, with a seed requirement of 76,250 quintals and an availability of 3,100 quintals, as of Wednesday. For maize, 41,000 acres are expected to be cultivated, requiring 3,280 quintals of seed, with 170 quintals available. Cotton is expected to be cultivated on 20,200 acres, requiring 40,200 quintals of seed, with 12,100 quintals available. Redgram is expected to be cultivated on 2,500 acres, requiring 75 quintals of seed, with 25 quintals available.

On the other hand, 1,04,797 metric tonnes (MT) of fertilisers, such as di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) and muriate of potassium are required for the Kharif season. For June, the requirement is 19,149 MTs, and the presently 26,069 MT of fertiliser is available.

According to District Agriculture Officer B Vani the availability of seed and fertiliser changes on a daily basis based on imports. She said that the availability will increase in the days to come and the department is working hard to ensure that farmers face no shortage.

Meanwhile, the district administration and Agriculture department have set up a ‘District Seed Cell’ with the collector and the assistant director of the Agriculture department supervising seed availability and sales.