Bandi Sanjay accuses Telangana CM Revanth of diverting attention from failures

SIDDIPET : Demanding to know if Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy wanted to fight Prime Minister Narendra Modi “for working day and night for the poor”, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay on Friday said that the main aim behind the chief minister’s comments was to divert the attention of the people from his failures.
Addressing a presser at Bejjanki in Siddipet district, Sanjay also trained guns at BRS working president KT Rama Rao. “KTR’s plans of a padayatra are designed to cover up the failures of BRS which ruled the state for the last 10 years. These two leaders (Revanth and Rama Rao) should do a kneeling yatra and not a padayatra,” he said.
The BJP leader said that Revanth should go on padayatra and explain to the people the reason behind his failure to implement the six guarantees of the Congress. “Where are the political bombs that a certain Congress leader claimed would go off before Deepavali? Did anyone stop the Congress from bursting these bombs?” Sanjay asked.
He alleged that the Congress and BRS were two sides of the same coin. “Why are the Congress and BRS not speaking up when Hindus are being attacked in the state? The Congress does not care about the Hindus in India when even former president of the USA, Donald Trump, does. The Congress doesn’t want the votes of Hindus,” the saffron party leader alleged.