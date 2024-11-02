Bandi Sanjay accuses Telangana CM Revanth of diverting attention from failures

SIDDIPET : Demanding to know if Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy wanted to fight Prime Minister Narendra Modi “for working day and night for the poor”, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay on Friday said that the main aim behind the chief minister’s comments was to divert the attention of the people from his failures.

Addressing a presser at Bejjanki in Siddipet district, Sanjay also trained guns at BRS working president KT Rama Rao. “KTR’s plans of a padayatra are designed to cover up the failures of BRS which ruled the state for the last 10 years. These two leaders (Revanth and Rama Rao) should do a kneeling yatra and not a padayatra,” he said.