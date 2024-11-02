BRS working president KTR to undertake padayatra in future

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao has announced that he would undertake a padayatra across the state, as per the wishes of the party workers.

He announced this during ‘Ask KTR’ session on X on Thursday. During the session, when asked about any plans or ideas to embark on a padayatra in future, Rama Rao said: “Who knows what future has in store.”

However, on Friday the release from his office said that as per the wishes of the party workers, Rama Rao would undertake padayatra in future across the state.

However, the date of the padayatra was not announced. The netizens, while recalling that several leaders in the country undertook pada yatras to expose the failures of the government, asked Rama Rao whether he would do the same in the state.

When asked whether people actually want to see the Congress government continue for another four years, Rama Rao said: “Let us wait for five years. People have made a choice and we should respect it.”

He, however, said that the Congress government was a curse on the state and it failed to implement the assurances given to the people. The bonus for paddy announced by the Congress turned out to be a false promise, just like everything the party promised, the BRS working president said.

“Not much can be expected from a Congress government that got elected on false guarantees and propaganda. Now that they cannot deliver on any of their promises, all they can do is distract and blame,” he said and added that ‘bunch of jokers’ hoodwinked Telangana people.

To another question, he said: “Well, I don’t think they have any intentions to deliver on their promises.” They deceived people and now they were trying to get away by indulging in false narratives and propaganda, he said and exuded confidence that the BRS would come back to power in the next elections.