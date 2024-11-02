Congress MLA Adluri Laxman condemns BJP leader’s claims on CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Congress MLA and Government Whip Adluri Laxman on Friday scoffed at the comments of BJP Legislature Party leader A Maheshwar Reddy that the AICC high command was looking to replace Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy by describing the claims as condemnable, false and baseless.

He said that Maheshwar Reddy was speaking more like a parrot astrologer than an MLA.

In a statement, Laxman affirmed that there was no trouble for the Congress government in the state. He said that all the legislators and the ministers were solidly behind Revanth.

Coming down heavily against Maheshwar Reddy, Laxman recalled that it was the BJP that had toppled democratically elected governments. He warned Maheshwar Reddy to be careful while uttering any words against A Revanth Reddy’s leadership.

Lashing out at the saffron party MLA, Telangana Fisheries Corporation chairperson Mettu Sai Kumar said that Maheshwar Reddy was levelling cheap and baseless allegations to stay in the spotlight. He said that Revanth Reddy remained a close confidant of the Gandhi family and that Maheshwar Reddy has lost his senses and was making senseless and incoherent noises.