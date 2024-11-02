Congress will replace Telangana CM Revanth within a year: BJP Aleti

HYDERABAD: BJP Legislature Party leader Aleti Maheswar Reddy on Friday predicted that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would be removed from his position between June and December 2025.

He said that the new chief minister will be someone from among Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

In an informal interaction with media persons here, the BJP MLA said that the chief minister has not been getting an appointment with Rahul Gandhi or Sonia Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi for the last few months. He alleged that Revanth Reddy was not given any importance in Wayanad when Priyanka Gandhi filed her nomination papers for the byelection.