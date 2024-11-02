Congress will replace Telangana CM Revanth within a year: BJP Aleti

HYDERABAD: BJP Legislature Party leader Aleti Maheswar Reddy on Friday predicted that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would be removed from his position between June and December 2025.
He said that the new chief minister will be someone from among Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.
In an informal interaction with media persons here, the BJP MLA said that the chief minister has not been getting an appointment with Rahul Gandhi or Sonia Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi for the last few months. He alleged that Revanth Reddy was not given any importance in Wayanad when Priyanka Gandhi filed her nomination papers for the byelection.
The BJP MLA alleged that half of the Cabinet was opposing the Musi Riverfront Development Project.
They have already appraised the party high command of Revanth’s actions in Telangana, Maheshwar Reddy said. The BJP leader alleged that the high command was convinced that the chief minister and Council of Ministers were indulging in acts of corruption.
The BJP leader claimed that the Congress high command has realised that Revanth ws more dangerous than late YS Rajasekhar Reddy. Former Union Minister and CWC member MM Pallam Raju had submitted a report to the party leadership against Revanth, he claimed.
Maheshwar Reddy also claimed that five or six Congress MLAs were in touch with former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and that there was scope for change of government.