Diet charges hike doubles joy of students in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The state government, based the recommendations of the officers’ committee, has enhanced diet and cosmetic charges for students of residential institutions. Orders to this effect were issued on Thursday.

News of the Telangana government’s decision set off celebrations among students of the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGWREIS) on Friday. The timely enhancement, announced as a Diwali gift, has been welcomed across TGWREIS campuses, uplifting the spirits of students and staff alike.

The revised charges aim to support the students’ well-being and ensure a better standard of school life. Students thanked Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, whose commitment to improving educational standards has enabled these much-needed increases.