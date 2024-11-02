Firecracker bursting worsens air quality in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Owing to the bursting of firecrackers on a large scale during Deepavali, the air quality in the city deteriorated to dangerous levels in some areas on Thursday night. However, the air pollution levels decreased on Friday evening.

The Pollution Control Board termed the Air Quality Index as ‘moderate’ for PM2.5 and PM10 at 4 pm on Friday. As the air quality index was 135 and moderate, the possible health impacts on the people were breathing discomfort to the people with lungs, asthma and heart diseases.

However, the Accuweather report stated that the air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. “Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation,” it said.

The weather company explained that the high level of PM2.5 pollutants is considered poor-quality air. It said that fine particulate matter is inhalable pollutant particles with a diameter of fewer than 2.5 micrometres that can enter the lungs and bloodstream, resulting in serious health implications. The most severe impacts are on the lungs and heart. “Exposure can result in coughing or difficulty breathing, aggravated asthma, and the development of chronic respiratory disease,” it added.

Similarly, the high level of PM10 also indicates poor quality of air. “It is the particulate matter which consists of inhalable pollutant particles with a diameter fewer than 10 micrometres.