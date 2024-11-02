Gandhian Ideology Centre to be centrepiece of Musi Rejuvenation Project

HYDERABAD: The state government is planning to develop the 11+9 (20) km stretch on the banks of Esa and Musa rivulets that converge into Musi river near Bapu Ghat at Langar Houz, as a model for the Musi Rejuvenation Project. This would later be expanded to cover the 50 km stretch of the Musi that courses through the city.
The government is also planning to utilise the space for establishing a Gandhian Ideology Centre, an idealistic space drawing inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi.
As Bapu Ghat has been established at the spot where the Esa and Musa confluence — it is one of the places where Gandhi’s ashes were immersed. The state government wants to develop it on par with Kanniyakumari of Tamil Nadu.
The Gandhian Ideology Centre would reflect the ideals and preachings of Mahatma Gandhi thus promoting brotherhood and instilling a sense of nationalism. As part of this project, the state government is planning to install the world’s largest statue of the freedom fighter.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday chaired a review meeting on the proposed Gandhi statue, and works related to linking Godavari to Gandipet. The chief minister directed the authorities to invite suggestions and recommendations for the model of the statue, its height, posture, stance and various other aspects. People from all walks of life, including people’s representatives and political parties, are welcome to offer their suggestions.
During the review meeting, the officials discussed whether the Gandhi statue should be greater in size than the 182 metre-tall Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue, whether it should be in the posture of Dhyana Mudra or standing pose or that of one at Patna holding two children or leading the Dandi March.
With the directions from the chief minister, the government has expedited the works of planning and designing the world class infrastructure that includes health, educational, and business facilities.
The government is also planning to construct a bridge-cum-barrage at the Esa and Musa confluence that converges into Musi. Sources in the government said that it will be the initial point from where the water will be treated and released into the river Musi. The water body at the Bapu Ghat will be named Gandhi Sarovar.
The chief minister also directed the authorities to study Gandhi Ashrams located across the country, and geographic considerations to install the largest statue.
As of now, the 72-feet height bronze statue located at Patna is considered as the world’s largest Gandhi statue. The government is also considering the model of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Plaza located in Texas, USA. In Telangana, the 22-feet height Gandhi statue installed at Assembly is the largest in the state.
