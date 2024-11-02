Kothwalguda walk-through aviary to house 10,000 exotic birds from across world

HYDERABAD: One of the world’s largest aviaries, coming up in the Eco Park in Kothwalguda, will house 10,000 exotic bird species from countries like Australia, Peru, Argentina, New Zealand, United States, China, Japan, Nicaragua, Indonesia.
The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) will procure exotic birds of 19 different species. They include Blue and Gold Macaw (20), Green Wing Macaw (20), Scarlet Macaw (10), Cockatoos (30), Amazon Parrots (40), Eclectus Parrots (20), Conures (1,000), Pheasants (40), Cockatiels (1,000), Budgies (2,000), Doves (1,000), Finches (4,000), Rainbow Lorikeets (500), Turaco (40), Quaker Parakeets (200), Mandrin Ducks (20), Toucans (20), African Grey Parrots (20) and Grass Parakeets (100).
HMDA hopes that the aviary being developed in six acres in the Eco Park will provide an excellent opportunity for visitors to watch exotic birds from across the world. These birds will be procured by a contractor to be selected through a tender process.
The authorities are required to obtain certificates from the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) and veterinary officials.
Supplier should comply with norms
Also, the successful bidder has to comply with “Advisory for dealing with Import of Exotic Live Species in India and Declaration of Stock” issued by the Wildlife Division of the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, New Delhi.
Due screening of all the birds for zoonotic infections, contagious diseases, ecto and endo parasites will be carried out prior to their procurement. Once the birds arrive at the aviary, veterinary officials will check their health status before being kept in the enclosure for 40 days. After 40 days, the veterinary officials will re-assess the health status of the birds for the purpose of issuance of a health certificate.
Once a health certificate is issued and after the passage of 40 days from the day of the arrival of the last bird, the process will be considered as accepted by the aviary, they added.