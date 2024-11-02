Kothwalguda walk-through aviary to house 10,000 exotic birds from across world

HYDERABAD: One of the world’s largest aviaries, coming up in the Eco Park in Kothwalguda, will house 10,000 exotic bird species from countries like Australia, Peru, Argentina, New Zealand, United States, China, Japan, Nicaragua, Indonesia.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) will procure exotic birds of 19 different species. They include Blue and Gold Macaw (20), Green Wing Macaw (20), Scarlet Macaw (10), Cockatoos (30), Amazon Parrots (40), Eclectus Parrots (20), Conures (1,000), Pheasants (40), Cockatiels (1,000), Budgies (2,000), Doves (1,000), Finches (4,000), Rainbow Lorikeets (500), Turaco (40), Quaker Parakeets (200), Mandrin Ducks (20), Toucans (20), African Grey Parrots (20) and Grass Parakeets (100).

HMDA hopes that the aviary being developed in six acres in the Eco Park will provide an excellent opportunity for visitors to watch exotic birds from across the world. These birds will be procured by a contractor to be selected through a tender process.

The authorities are required to obtain certificates from the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) and veterinary officials.