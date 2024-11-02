Nominations invited for Telangana Governor’s Awards for Excellence

HYDERABAD: The state government has invited nominations for the Governor’s Awards for Excellence for the year-2024.

The awards are a recognition of exemplary contributions by individuals, institutions, organisations, societies and trusts during the last five years — from 2019 onward — in environment protection, welfare of disabled/physically challenged, sports and games, and culture. The award carries a cash reward of Rs 2 lakh along with a citation.

Speaking to the media, Principal Secretary to Governor, B Venkatesham, said that the government will be shortlisting individuals, and institutions/organisations/societies/trusts.

He said that the nominations can be submitted either online or in offline mode by 5 pm, on or before November 23, 2024. The awards will be presented by Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on January 26, 2025.