Nominations invited for Telangana Governor’s Awards for Excellence

HYDERABAD: The state government has invited nominations for the Governor’s Awards for Excellence for the year-2024.
The awards are a recognition of exemplary contributions by individuals, institutions, organisations, societies and trusts during the last five years — from 2019 onward — in environment protection, welfare of disabled/physically challenged, sports and games, and culture. The award carries a cash reward of Rs 2 lakh along with a citation.
Speaking to the media, Principal Secretary to Governor, B Venkatesham, said that the government will be shortlisting individuals, and institutions/organisations/societies/trusts.
He said that the nominations can be submitted either online or in offline mode by 5 pm, on or before November 23, 2024. The awards will be presented by Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on January 26, 2025.
“The individuals and institutions/ organisations/societies/ trusts who have done outstanding development who have excelled in any field or have overwhelmingly supported/ promoted the respective fields for the last five years i.e., from the year 2019 onwards can apply in individual category,” a release said.
These awards aim to encourage and honour outstanding achievements in the fields of environment protection, welfare of Divyangjan, sports and games and culture, it said.
The Governor’s office has constituted a selection committee to thoroughly scrutinise the nominations.
The eligible individuals who are residents of Telangana and institutions/ organisations/societies/ trusts engaged in exceptional work within Telangana can apply through Telangana Raj Bhavan’s website https://governor.telangana.gov.in or mail to “the Principal Secretary, Raj Bhavan, Somajiguda, Hyderabad.