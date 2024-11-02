Telangana cops seize 290 kg ganja worth Rs 72.5 lakhs

ADILABAD: Kumurambheem police arrested a lorry driver near the Wankidi interstate checkpoint on Friday and seized 290 kg of ganja, worth Rs 72.50 lakh that was found in his vehicle.

District SP DV Srinivasa Rao revealed that the ganja was being transported from Rajahmundry of Andhra Pradesh to Madhya Pradesh. He said the police intercepted the vehicle as part of a routine check given the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.

The driver was identified as Balveer Singh, a native of Moraina district of Madhya Pradesh. “A container lorry (MPO6 HC13329) was going from Asifabad to Maharashtra. When the police checked the vehicle, Balveer acted suspiciously indicating worry and a huge quantity of ganja was found in the lorry,” Srinivasa Rao said.

The SP said that another accused, Arabind from Maharashtra, had sent Balveer to Rajamundry to supply ganja. However, he was caught after the police intervention at the checkpoint.

Precisely, 145 packets of ganja, each weighing 2 kg were seized. Apart from this, a cell phone and a vehicle were also seized from the accused driver, Srinivas Rao said and added that a special team was sent to Madhya Pradesh to arrest Arabind.